Refreshments were once served from a giant owl-shaped building in Long Beach, California.
I wish it were still around, because adorable owl shaped buildings should never be demolished (especially when the building has eyes that blink and a head that can spin around). I'd never step foot in Starbucks again if I lived near a cafe this cute.
From instagram:
"'The head rotated; the eyes, made from Buick headlamps, blinked; the sign: Hoot hoot, I scream, used elements of a theater marquee. For over 50 years, Tillie Hattrup ran this L.A.-area refreshment spot designed and built by her husband, Roy in 1926-27. It was demolished in 1979.'