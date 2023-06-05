Florida man disguised himself as cardboard box to rob phone store (video)

A Florida man disguised himself as a cardboard box to rob a mobile phone repair store in Miami Gardens on Saturday. He absconded with 19 iPhones and $8,000 in cash. At one point though, the fellow moved his box enough to reveal his face which proved to be a grave mistake. From NBC Miami:

Jeremias Berganza, the store's owner, told NBC6 the incident happened around 4 a.m. Saturday when he saw the man's face on the surveillance video and started to investigate around the shopping plaza where his business is located. He said he asked people to let him know if the saw the suspect and in time found out the culprit was at the same plaza drinking with his friends at a nearby liquor store.

Berganza alerted police who nabbed the man in short order.