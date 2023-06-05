Man buys 3 airplane tickets — one for himself and two for his humongous doggo (video)

A man traveling with his service dog bought three airplane tickets — one seat for himself and not one, but two tickets for his 140-pound great dane. And the well-behaved pooch took full advantage, using up every inch of his two-seat spread throughout most of the flight as he stood, sat, slept, and even mingled with strangers sitting in front of him. If only every traveler could be as mannerly as this four-legged passenger! (See video below, posted by gibbon1215.)

Via Newsweek

Front page thumbnail image: Guy J. Sagi / shutterstock.com