"Good Omens" Season Two trailer drops

The second season of Neil Gaiman's wildly inventive Good Omens TV show is coming on Amazon Prime July 28, and the trailer was released today.

Variety reports:

Originally based on Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman's bestselling novel, "Good Omens 2" goes beyond the source material to illuminate the unique friendship between Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), a fussy angel and rare-book dealer and the fast-living demon Crowley (David Tennant). The duo are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London's Soho until the archangel Gabriel (Jon Hamm) turns up unexpectedly at the door of Aziraphale's bookshop with no memory of who he is or how he got there.