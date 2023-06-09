Another heart-wrenching song and arresting music video from Ren

Ren just keeps mainlining pain and heartache and turning it into beautiful, arresting art. He also continues to partner with talented video artists who bring additional life and dimensions to his music, in this case, the animations of Louis Mardlin of Creative Deploy.



And, if you think you know this song 2/3rds of the way through, wait for the final third. It's a breath-taker. NSFW (if ferocious ugly-crying at your workplace is frowned upon).