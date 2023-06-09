Trump charged with 37 federal crimes

We knew he'd been indicted, and now we know the scale and breadth of the federal crimes former president Donald Trump is accused of committing: 37 counts related to taking and concealing classified material when he left office.

The filing indicates Trump weighed a number of methods to avoid returning them, asking his attorney to "hide or destroy" the documents in his possession following a June subpoena last year. "The classified documents Trump stored in his boxes included information regarding defense and weapons capabilities of both the United States and foreign countries; United States nuclear programs; potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack; and plans for possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack," the filing states. "The unauthorized disclosure of these classified documents could put at risk the national security of the United States, foreign relations, the safety of the United States military, and human sources and the continued viability of sensitive intelligence collection methods."

He shared them with others and is on tape boasting about knowingly and illegally possessing the top secret documents.

His lawyers quit yesterday and were immediately replaced.

Two lawyers who represented Donald Trump in the months before the former president was indicted on federal charges over his handling of classified documents quit working for him. The attorneys, Jim Trusty and John Rowley, did not explain in detail why they had resigned, other than to say that "this is a logical moment" to do so given his indictment Thursday in U.S. District Court in Miami. Trump said he would now be represented by Todd Blanche, a New York lawyer who is representing him in another criminal case in Manhattan related to a 2016 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Here's the PDF of the complaint.