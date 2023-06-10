Take a trip to the American Museum of the House Cat

The American Museum of the House Cat is a treasure trove full of cat-related art and doodads. Located near Dillsboro, NC, this museum is a great place for cat lovers to visit for a fun time with your family. Inside the museum you'll find cat sculptures, cat paintings, vintage cat themed clocks, a cat-themed carousel, cat dolls from around the world, ancient mummified cats, and so much more. You can even sip on some cat-nip tea. This place looks incredibly curated and fascinating to visit. Tickets are $7.50 for adults and $2 for kids aged 2-12. All profits from the museum go to the Catman2 Shelter, a special cage-free no-kill cat adoption center. Tours of the shelter are available too.