A dramatic reading of this week's Trump indictment

Journalist and MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi understands nothing is more damning than the evidence. This simple dramatic reading of the 37 counts against the bloviating former President is perfect for those who don't have the patience, or the energy, to read it for themselves.

Trump kept military and nuclear secrets. Trump shared this classified information with others. When the DOJ came looking, Trump conspired with an aide to hide these documents. Trump had these stolen, classified documents stashed in a bathroom and on a ballroom stage, and to put a cherry on top, Trump knew what he was doing was against the law.

The Full Indictment Read by Ali Velshi