Fancy duck eats peas at lightening speed

This duck in a fancy hat is able to eat peas at a severely fast speed. I think she may have been a vacuum cleaner in her past life. Never in my life have I seen a duck eat with such vigor. If I would have had a pet duck like this as a child, I would have hidden her under the table every time I didn't feel like eating my vegetables (so basically, 24/7).

I thought I was a fast eater, but this duck has proved me wrong.

From instagram:

"I hope you find someone that loves you as much as sweet Sesame loves her peas! Happy Valentine's Day from all my wee beasties and I! Be kind to all kinds. Always 🦆💕✨ (Sound on for silly sweet slurps of joy 🎶 💕)"