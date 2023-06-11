Trying to be mean, Boebert shows off her stupidity

Colorado's Lauren Boebert wanted to make some mean joke about trans people and tried to beat on the Bud Light thing again. What she achieved was a clear demonstration that she is mean and that she is stupid. Confusing very different things is hard.

Revenue is the cash brought into a business via sales activity. Market Capitalization is the value of the company. Boebert's value is pretty hard to calculate.

Here Boebert is as lousy joke writer as she is at her day job:

"There's wokeism in the corporate world. Bud Light, or tranny fluid, they have lost $27 billion in revenue because you took a stand."