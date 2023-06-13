Brand new Atari 2600 game cartridge coming: 'Mr. Run and Jump'

Atari, the gaming giant of the late 1970s and early 1980s, is making a comeback with its first official cartridge for the Atari 2600 console since 1990. The cartridge named "Mr. Run and Jump," a 2D platformer, has been announced to hit the market.

Engadget:

Atari says this is the first 2600/VCS cartridge launch for a new title since 1990, despite an active DIY homebrew scene that has created plenty of its own retro carts in recent decades. The Mr. Run and Jump cartridge ships in a sealed box and comes with an actual instruction manual, a rarity these days. The cartridges are manufactured using all new parts and materials, with modern design cues like beveled edges to prevent pin damage and gold-plated connectors. Preorders for the physical release start on July 31st with a price of $60.

"Mr. Run and Jump" was designed and developed to demonstrate the "enduring capabilities of the 2600 hardware", even after four decades of its original release. The Atari 2600 cartridge will feature six worlds, 80 levels, five types of enemies, and a unique scoring system that deducts points upon collision with enemies. This retro version will be compatible with the original 2600 consoles and the newer VCS remakes. For modern gaming enthusiasts, a more advanced version of the game is also being developed for current consoles like Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic.