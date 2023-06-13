Republicans mock Trump in ad that uses his own past words on classified docs against him (video)

Anti-Trump Republicans posted a well-timed ad on Twitter today that trolled Donald Trump just as he surrendered to authorities in court, pleading not guilty to 37 counts related to his classified documents case.

"Donald Trump was indicted for stealing classified documents," the ad's narrator begins. "Here's what he used to say about protecting classified information."

The ad then cuts to a montage of the former game show during his stunt as a twice-impeached president, with soundbites such as, "I'm going to enforce all laws concerning the protection of classified information!" and "We can't have someone in the oval office who doesn't understand the meaning of the word 'confidential' or 'classified!'" Yep, you got that right, straight from the horse's ass.

To wrap it up, the narrator concludes, "It's time to hold Trump to Trump's own standard." (See video below, posted by Republican Accountability.)

NEW AD: It's time to hold Trump to Trump's own standard. pic.twitter.com/HSCrTUD7dz — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) June 13, 2023

