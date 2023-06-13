Ron DeSantis tanks as Donald Trump leaps ahead in Morning Consult poll

There was a time when polls showed a pretty close race between GOP candidates Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis. For instance, in a Morning Consult poll on January 2nd that asked Republicans who they would vote for among all primary candidates in their party, 45% said Trump while 34% chose DeSantis (Mike Pence came in 3rd at only 7%, and the rest of the stragglers came in at 3% and less).

Since then, however, the petty and unlikable DeSantis has continued to spiral downward, with today's Morning Consult poll giving the vindictive governor a mere 19% to Trump's 59%. In other words, he tumbled from 11 points behind to a whopping 40-point deficit. Looks like the DeSantis way of going about mean-spirited, bigoted fascism (not to be confused with Trump's more chaotic, masterfully hypnotic approach to said fascism) doesn't have the same appeal to voters outside of Florida.

From FloridaPolitics.com: