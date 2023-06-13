Ron DeSantis tanks as Donald Trump leaps ahead in Morning Consult poll

There was a time when polls showed a pretty close race between GOP candidates Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis. For instance, in a Morning Consult poll on January 2nd that asked Republicans who they would vote for among all primary candidates in their party, 45% said Trump while 34% chose DeSantis (Mike Pence came in 3rd at only 7%, and the rest of the stragglers came in at 3% and less).
Since then, however, the petty and unlikable DeSantis has continued to spiral downward, with today's Morning Consult poll giving the vindictive governor a mere 19% to Trump's 59%. In other words, he tumbled from 11 points behind to a whopping 40-point deficit. Looks like the DeSantis way of going about mean-spirited, bigoted fascism (not to be confused with Trump's more chaotic, masterfully hypnotic approach to said fascism) doesn't have the same appeal to voters outside of Florida.
From FloridaPolitics.com:
The Florida Governor faces a 40-point deficit against former President Donald Trump in the survey conducted after the former President's second indictment, a federal rap regarding retention of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.
"Far more of Trump's supporters (15%) than DeSantis' (4%) are uncertain about where their loyalties would fall if their first choice weren't in the race," the polling memo contends. …
The site's delegate tracker is going Trump's way. If the field stays crowded, the former President is forecast to have 1,856 delegates, compared to 544 for DeSantis. If the field narrows, Trump is predicted to have a 1,971-484 lead. …
The site's delegate tracker is going Trump's way. If the field stays crowded, the former President is forecast to have 1,856 delegates, compared to 544 for DeSantis. If the field narrows, Trump is predicted to have a 1,971-484 lead.