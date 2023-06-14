Charlie Kirk is afraid of his kitchen condiments

Charlie Kirk, a professional conspiracy theorist who uses his platform to promote Christian nationalism and spread lies about voter fraud and COVID-19, is now afraid of the food in his kitchen.

He told his viewers, "I'm going through my kitchen. I'm going through my refrigerator, and I'm starting to ask the question: 'Is this ketchup bottle woke? Is this mustard?' I mean, literally."

He has literally become the gentleman in this 2022 parody article in the Onion, Conservative Man Proudly Frightened Of Everything.