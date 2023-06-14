PBS warns of "inflammatory rhetoric" that could cause "acts of violence" during on-air Donald Trump rant

Unlike CNN and MSNBC, who refused to air Donald Trump's post-indictment speech, PBS did broadcast the "litany of lies," as Rachel Maddow called it. But half an hour into his seething speech, in which he relentlessly slammed the DOJ and Biden Administration with provocative misinformation meant to rile up his supporters, the public TV network alerted its audience with a cautionary chyron: "EXPERTS WARN THAT INFLAMMATORY RHETORIC FROM ELECTED OFFICIALS OR PEOPLE IN POWER CAN PROMPT INDIVIDUAL ACTORS TO COMMIT ACTS OF VIOLENCE."

This unprecedented warning of a former U.S. president appears at 36:30 in the video below, minutes after he launched into how he would retaliate as a second-term (twice indicted, twice-impeached) president.

"The seal is now broken," he said before the chyron appeared, referring to the fact that the DOJ dared to hold him accountable for willfully stealing classified documents. "I will appoint a real special prosecutor to go after the most corrupt president in the history of the United States of America, Joe Biden. And the entire Biden crime family."

"When I'm reelected — and we will get reelected, we have no choice, we're not going to have a country anymore — I will totally obliterate the deep state," he continued. "We will obliterate the deep state," he repeated. It was at this point that the warning appeared.

"And we know who they are. I know exactly who they are. They want to take away my freedom because I will never let them take away your freedom. It's very simple," he said to a cheering audience.

"They want to silence me because I will never let them silence you. They want you silent. And I'm the only one that can save this nation because you know, they're not coming after me," he said, contradicting his paranoid rhetoric two sentences earlier, "they're coming after you, and I just happen to be standing in their way. … On November 5th, 2024, justice will be done. We will take back our country and we will make America great again."

Top image: PBS