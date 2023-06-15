Trump promises "food for everyone," leaves without paying

This summarizes Trump's entire life in two sentences: He went to a restaurant in Miami and loudly said to his supporters, "Food for everyone!" Ten minutes later, he was gone, leaving the bill with the diners he promised a free meal.

From The Miami New Times:

A glad-handing Trump was heard to declare, "Food for everyone!" So, New Times wondered, did Trump — who famously fancies his chicken from KFC and his steaks well-done and slathered with ketchup but isn't exactly known for picking up the check — treat his fan club to a spread of croquetas, pastelitos, and cubanos chased with cafecitos? It turns out no one got anything. Not even a cafecito to-go. A knowledgeable source assures New Times that Donald Trump's stop at Versailles totaled about ten minutes, leaving no time for anyone to eat anything, much less place an order.

See also: Hundreds allege Donald Trump doesn't pay his bills.