Solely AI-generated music shut out of Grammys with new rule

The Grammy folks, known formally as the Recording Academy, have tweaked their rules a bit. They've come up with a new guideline: If you're not a human, you can't get nominated. They're taking a stand against the rising trend of music created by artificial intelligence (AI). This means that songs completely generated by AI are out of the Grammy's game.

But what if you're a human and you've got some help from AI? Well, the Grammys have thought about that too. They say it's okay, as long as your creative touch is the main driving force behind the music. This means the AI can't do all the heavy lifting.

Consequence:

The Academy also clarified that authors of any AI-generated material incorporated into a work would not be eligible for nomination, unless they contributed more than just the AI element. This announcement comes as AI is a rising force in the creative world — just days ago, Sir Paul McCartney revealed that he had used AI technology to complete a decades-old demo that'll be released as The Beatles' "final" song. Under the new rules, it appears as if McCartney's work would still be eligible for nomination.

Also, from now on, to be considered for Album of the Year, an artist has to be featured in more than 20% of the album. Previously, anybody who had a hand in making the record, like songwriters and sound engineers, could get a nomination.

The Academy also decided to trim down the number of contenders for its biggest awards–Best New Artist, and album, song, and record of the year–from 10 to just eight. Additionally, the Academy added new categories.