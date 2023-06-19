Takeo Ischi is the chicken yodeler you didn't know you needed in your life

This, my friends, is what the internet was made for. Watch this simply glorious, utterly divine video, called "Chicken Attack." It's everything you didn't know you need, I promise.

The video was created by The Gregory Brothers–the folks behind "Songify the News." Their website describes the quartet:

The Gregory Brothers are the creators of the wildly viral YouTube sensations Auto-Tune the News, Songify the News, and Songify This! It all began with the meager hope that several dozen people would bump their rumps to the news if it thumped with a bass line a beat…but ten years later, their uniquely catchy remixes have over 1 Billion views on YouTube. Evan, Andrew, and Michael first became brothers in Radford, Virginia, after they were born to the same two parents. A short twenty five years later, they rounded out their quartet in Brooklyn, New York when they began playing music with fellow songwriter & singer Sarah. Sarah later married Evan to become Andrew and Michael's sister-in-law, thus making the name "The Gregory Brothers" make complete and utter sense, because she has more Gregory brother-in-laws in the group than husbands, so please stop asking The Gregory Brothers why they are called The Gregory Brothers.

Chicken Attack features Takeo Ischi, an amazing artist that FLYPAPER describes as "Germany's virtuosic chicken yodeler." They go on:

Ischi's electronic, accordion and yodeling dance track featuring "bock-bock-begooock" interludes is unlike anything you've likely heard before. And his story is downright inspiring for any musician trying to carve out a life for themselves through music. Born in Tokyo, Japan in 1947, Ischi was a self-described "loner" who had a difficult time fitting in. He heard yodeling on the radio as a child and became obsessed with the sound of it. It clearly made a massive impact on him, because his life was set on a completely different course after that. His yodeling obsession was accompanied by a love of obscure stringed instruments like the zither and hammered dulcimer, both of which he taught himself as a child. In his teens, Ischi taught himself to yodel by listening to Franzl Lang records and imitating what he heard. In case you aren't familiar, Lang is one of yodeling's most revered figures and is widely known as the "Yodel King."

Read more about Ischi and watch some of his yodeling videos here. I'm simply obsessed. I think you will be too.