Australians demand government ban famously toxic Don Jr

Over 17,000 Australians have signed a petition asking their government to ban Donald Trump Jr from visiting. I would gather that a US-based petition asking our government to revoke his right to re-entry would also be very popular, but I think instead, we've relegated him to Newsmax and OAN.

Crooks and Liars:

"Trump Jr is a prominent far-right spokesperson, famous for his aggressive racist and transphobic campaigning," he added. "He was an instrumental part of his father's 2016 presidential run, and has since been part of attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, including the violence on January 6. We're protesting him to stand against white supremacy, transphobia, and misogyny." Trump is known for his attacks on the transgender community. He has said that there are "9,276 genders. I can't list them all." And he called transgender women a "disservice" to sports.

Trump Junior plans to visit the down under, where beer does flow, and men chunder. As part of a Turning Point Australia rally, a group affiliated with the despicable hate group "TurningPointUSA." To further confirm this rally will be filled with the worst of humanity, it was planned that Junior would be joined at the event by Brexit mastermind Nigel Farage.

"Turning Point USA has fought to push through bans on abortions and attacks on trans rights across the US," Hill explained. "We will not let them get a foothold in Australia. Donald Trump Junior and Nigel Farage have said they're coming to Australia to fight 'woke' culture. We plan to show them that there is a serious, large left movement here willing to stand up to bigotry in all its forms." "It's disgraceful that the Liberal party is allowing one of their senators to speak alongside a well-known white supremacist, transphobe, and conspiracy theorist," Hill remarked. "Alex Antic should be immediately sacked.

Aussies want Junior visa denied. They'll protest if he shows up.