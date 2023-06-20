Fox host Bret Baier belittles Donald Trump with a list of the "best people" in 2016 who turned against him

Fox News host Bret Baier interviewed Donald Trump on Monday, and it did not go well for the MAGA frontrunner. Not only was Baier relentless in challenging Trump on everything from the classified documents case to his false promises as a former one-term president, but the unusual Fox pounce left the cornered Trump "incoherent," as Fox News analyst Brit Hume later put it.

At one point, Baier reminded Trump of the oft repeated campaign promise — that he would surround himself "with only the best and most serious people" — and then brutally called him out with a long list of said "people" who turned against him (and vice verse).

"Your vice president, Mike Pence, is running against you. Your ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, she's running against you. Your former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he's not supporting you. … Attorney General Bill Barr said you shouldn't be president again. Calls you a consummate narcissist and troubled man. You recently called Barr a 'gutless pig,'" Baier began, and that wasn't even the half of it.

"This week you called your White House House chief of staff John Kelly 'weak and ineffective and born with a very small brain.' … And multiple times you've referred to your transportation secretary Elaine Chao as 'Mitch McConnell's China loving wife.'"

And that's still not the half of it. The list went on, but even after Baier gave a dozen examples of Trump's "best people" gone sour — aka Trump's complete inability to get along with others — he barely scratched the surface. (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

