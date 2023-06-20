Hunter Biden to plead guilty to failing to pay taxes, likely avoiding jail time

Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, is to plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of failing to pay taxes. The deal gets Biden, 53, off the hook on a gun charge and will spare him from jail time when he is sentenced.

The deal ends a long-running Justice Department investigation into Biden's second son, who has acknowledged struggling with addiction following the 2015 death of his brother Beau Biden. It also averts a trial that would have generated days or weeks of distracting headlines for a White House that has strenuously sought to keep its distance from the Justice Department. While it requires the younger Biden to admit guilt, the deal is narrowly focused on tax and weapons violations rather than anything broader or tied to the Democratic president. Nonetheless, former President Donald Trump and other Republicans continued to try to use the case to shine an unflattering spotlight on Joe Biden and to raise questions about the independence of the Biden Justice Department.

… He is to plead guilty to failing to pay more than $100,0000 in taxes on over $1.5 million in income in both 2017 and 2018, charges that carry a maximum possible penalty of a year in prison. The back taxes have since been paid, according to a person familiar with the investigation.

All that seems to have come out of the whole laptop business is a fine for tax evasion. Do Trump's kids next!