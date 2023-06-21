Pushing a *side-by-side* tandem mountain bike to its limits

UK professional freestyle mountain biker and YouTuber Sam Pilgrim discovered an unusual tandem mountain bike on Facebook Marketplace and couldn't resist snagging it for 50 quid (~$64USD). Alongside his younger brother, Lewi Pilgrim, they decided to test out the modified tandem "buddy bike," which has side-by-side, not back-to-back, seats and a custom crank setup allowing simultaneous pedaling. Only one person can steer though.

The Pilgrims threw everything they had at the bike, testing its limits. They charged down mountain bike trails at breakneck speeds, tackled grueling stair sets, and even dared to perform wheelies. Despite the questionable design and the worry of how much abuse it could take, the buddy bike held up.

