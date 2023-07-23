I did not know that bicycle pumps wear out

If your bike tires take forever to fill, or won't get beyond some minimal PSI, you may need a new pump.

I am a 51-year-old former bicycle shop worker and lifelong cyclist. I've had two or three bicycle floor pumps in this life, but I bought the last one over 15 years ago. Recently, and comically, the aged pump was not moving much air. The difference a new one makes is pretty immense. As soon as we acquired a new pump, I went to fill my own tires and realized what a struggle it had become.

It never dawned on me that a pump would wear out, but upon giving it the least thought, yep. When I was younger, I was prone to misplacing and or losing them, so I never really had this epiphany.

This one is a pleasure to use. It will fill Schrader, Presta, and Dunlop valves without an adaptor and has adaptors for your air mattress or balls. If your tires have been taking forever to fill, or won't get beyond some minimal PSI, you may need a new pump.

Topeak JoeBlow Max HP Floor Pump via Amazon