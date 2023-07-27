California is considering a driver's license for e-bikes

California's Assembly Bill 130 would establish a driver's license for e-bikes and set an age minimum of 12. Legislators are concerned that children who have never been exposed to traffic laws are taking e-bikes to the streets.

I see both sides living in one of Los Angeles' most bike-able and walkable areas, the Venice Beach boardwalk. There is a fantastic bike path (the Marvin Braude trail) slightly separated by a stretch of sand from the pedestrian free-for-all but cyclists, skateboarders, e-scooters, roller skaters and bladers, pedicabs and e-bikes fly through the crowd all day long. The thing is, age doesn't seem to be a limiting factor for ignorant behavior. A handwritten sign reminds drivers not to take their cars on the boardwalk at its northern terminus and has been there for a week or more. People are stupid.

E-bikes can also be too stealthy for people to determine quickly. I have a battery hidden in my downtube and a hub motor that looks like a part of the belt drive. I think this law is likely to be more a reason to harass black and brown children than it is for their safety.

I also think some of the faster, stronger, better e-bikes are electric motorcycles or e-motorscooters and could be regulated as such. Require a M2 Motorcycle Certificate and Insurance for stuff that goes beyond a determined speed, or can carry X amount of weight. They are likelier to have bad things happening with them; smaller bikes can be regulated like their pedal-powered precursors.

Electrek: