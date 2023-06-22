Moms for Liberty defends use of Hitler quote

The Hamilton, Indiana chapter of the right-wing extremist anti-liberty group Mom's for Liberty quoted Hitler on the cover of its first newsletter, "The Parent Brigade," reports IndyStar.

The quote was, "He alone, who OWNS the youth, GAINS the future." Hitler said it in a speech at a 1935 Nazi rally.

After the newsletter was published, the group defended its use of the Hitler quote: "The quote from a horrific leader should put parents on alert," it said. "If the government has control over our children today, they control our country's future. We The People must be vigilant and protect children from an overreaching government."

"Moms for Liberty," is an anti-LGBTQ+ group that advocates for book banning and has ties to fascist movements like the Proud Boys.

The SPLC classifies it as an extremist group. "Moms for Liberty is a far-right organization that engages in anti-student inclusion activities and self-identifies as part of the modern parental rights movement. The group grew out of opposition to public health regulations for COVID-19, opposes LGBTQ+ and racially inclusive school curriculum, and has advocated book bans."

Moms for Liberty frequently complains about being described as a hate group. Maybe they should consider not quoting the world's most hateful dictator in their outreach material.