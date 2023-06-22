Previously unreleased 1973 Steely Dan performance of "Show Biz Kids" surfaces

A long-lost performance by Steely Dan of "Show Biz Kids" on The Midnight Special in 1973 was released on YouTube yesterday.

Live footage of early Steely Dan is super rare, and this video apparently hasn't been publicly available in decades.

Amazing to see such a young Donald Fagen, and in great voice. Incredible guitar work by Jeff "Skunk" Baxter (who didn't do the guitar solo on the record; Rick Derringer did). And fantastic backup singers/tambourine players.

And a 1973-network bleeped "Show business kids makin' movies 'bout themselves, You know they don't give a f*ck about themselves."