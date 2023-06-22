Sony's Bad Bunny Spider-Man movie "El Muerto" just lost its release date

According to Comicbook.com, Sony's Spider-Man spin-off El Muerto lost its release date.



Oh, to be a fly, or possibly a spider, on the wall at the offices of Sony Pictures. Despite having endless cash at their disposal and the rights to one of the greatest fictional characters of all time under their stewardship, Sony seems intent on making as many baffling decisions surrounding Spider-Man as possible.

Well, that's not fair. For every great decision that Sony makes about Spider-Man's cinematic future, they make about three awful ones. I've recently covered why Sony's insistence on making spin-offs dedicated to Spider-Man's classic villains is a silly choice. Still, it's definitely a better one than making spin-off films about Spidey's unknown villains.

Last year, news hit the net that Sony greenlit a new Spider-Man spin-off based on El Muerto(a blink and you'll miss him Spider-Man antagonist)starring Latin music sensation Bad Bunny. Now it seems like the studio has sobered up and realized that, despite Bad Bunny's immense star power, the film was most likely an awful idea that was destined for failure.