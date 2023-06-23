Funny opposites of famous movies created with AI help

Philipplenssen harnessed the power of AI and human wit to create clever opposites of famous movies.

Full ChatGPT prompt: "Please in 10 parts come up with the exact opposite of a famous movie. For each part, outline the plot; add a short visual poster description to accompany the text; and provide a tagline and title."

He explains that he "co-wrote the taglines and slightly amended a few titles… and used Midjourney & Photoshop to create the pictures."

These are my favorites. See the rest here on Facebook.

image: philipplenssen/AI

image: philipplenssen/AI

(Thanks, Chanté McCormick!)