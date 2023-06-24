Body found on mountain where actor Julian Sands went missing

A body found in remote mountain country near Los Angeles is suspected to be the remains of Julian Sands, the veteran actor who went missing hiking there five months ago. Avid hiker Sands, 65, starred in A Room With a View, The Killing Fields, Leaving Las Vegas and many other productions.

On Friday, his family released its first statement since Sands' disappearance. "We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer," the statement said.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday that hikers found the body at about 10 a.m. on Saturday morning, and that its remains were removed to the coroner's office for identification.

R.I.P. Julian. Once again, let's re-watch that astounding deleted/re-shot scene from Warlock.