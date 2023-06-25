Hilarious Quickbooks ad features egg-crazed customers and monster chickens

This hilarious Quickbooks ad features a diner full of egg-crazed customers and some freaky looking monster chickens. The egg mania depicted in this advertisement is used as a metaphor for what it can feel like when you're unable to pay suppliers on time.

I love the surrealism and horror that takes place in this 1 minute, 2 second video. I wish this was a preview for an actual horror film.

I love how someone's eyeballs turn into egg yolks halfway through the video. If only all commercials were this bizarre and entertaining!