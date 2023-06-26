Legal experts predict Donald Trump's doom

Notorious hoarder Donald Trump claims the law is on his side, and it is an indisputable fact that the documents he took were his to keep. Once again, this is Trump telling us he kept documents and he's allowed to do it. Having said this, should it prove the law was not on his side and he was in fact illegally hoarding National secrets in boxes of dirty laundry, he would be 100% guilty. Right?

A whole raft of legal experts and pundits are baffled, and amused that the stable genius keeps setting himself up to lose..

