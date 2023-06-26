Legal experts predict Donald Trump's doom

Notorious hoarder Donald Trump claims the law is on his side, and it is an indisputable fact that the documents he took were his to keep. Once again, this is Trump telling us he kept documents and he's allowed to do it. Having said this, should it prove the law was not on his side and he was in fact illegally hoarding National secrets in boxes of dirty laundry, he would be 100% guilty. Right?
A whole raft of legal experts and pundits are baffled, and amused that the stable genius keeps setting himself up to lose..
"Absolutely nothing about this is true," the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) tweeted in response to Trump's claim. "If this is his defense, he's in for a world of trouble."
Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., a former federal prosecutor who served as the lead Democratic counsel in Trump's first impeachment, tweeted that Trump's "argument should be precluded at trial by the judge because it's a false representation of the law."
"The Special Counsel will likely move to preclude it and would win that motion with any objective judge," he predicted.
Longtime Harvard Law Prof. Laurence Tribe called the former president's defense "ludicrous."