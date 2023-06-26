Trump wants guns everywhere except at his appearances

In the Patriot Takes video below, you can see Second Amendment absolutists walk through metal detectors like docile sheep as they enter the building to see their beloved leader make bizarre moaning sounds.

In April, Trump delivered a speech at the National Rifle Association's annual meeting and promised to expand gun-owner rights.

"I was proud to be the most pro-gun, pro-Second Amendment president you've ever had in the White House," Trump said, "And with your support in 2024, I will be your loyal friend and fearless champion once again as the 47th president of the United States."

But keep your guns in your car when you get anywhere near him.