Once again, eating less, less often shown to help people manage their weight

Another study has shown that "intermittent fasting," or eating less often, helps people lose weight and keep it off. While the idea of "eat less, move more" seems to have fallen out of favor; simply not consuming as many calories as a body needs to operate for a day is always a good bet.

Doesn't Intermittent fasting just mean periodically not eating? The less frequently you eat, especially if you follow the current American tradition of feasting until one is packed full of corn-syrup-laden calories, the fewer calories you should consume, in theory. A person's physiology, circumstance, or caloric intake can defeat weight loss goals in many ways, regardless of how infrequently they eat.

I eat once a day, for the most part. It's too hard to cook for and clean up after me 2-3x a day. I learned that being this lazy has a particular name in fasting parlance: "OMAD" or One Meal A Day.

