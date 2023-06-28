"Among Us" video game to become animated series

According to Variety, Infinity Train creator Owen Dennis is going to help CBS Studios bring the popular video game Among Us to the world of animation.

It's hard to remember now, as both Max- formerly HBO Max- and Warner Brothers Discovery have been besieged by bad press and controversy for a minute, but HBO Max's infamous animation purge of 2022 was one of the inciting incidents that started some of the anti-Max sentiments that exist today. Cartoon fans were left heartbroken when HBO Max decided to randomly jettison a large swath of animated content from their library without warning. And while everyone had their own favorite series to mourn during the purge, one of the shows that became the focal point of the internet's ire was Infinity Train, as the series possessed so much promise and polish.

However, it seems like Infinity Train creator Owen Dennis is gearing up for a return to animation, as he's been chosen to helm an Among Us adaptation.