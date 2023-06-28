Former DHS chief of staff says Trump made shockingly lewd comments about daughter Ivanka

Republicans have another reason to admire their pussy-grabber-in-chief: according to a new book written by the former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security, Trump wondered allowed in front of his staff what it would be like to have sex with his own daughter, Ivanka.

From Newsweek:

According to [Miles Taylor's] book, the worst of the behavior was Trump's lewd comments about his own daughter.

"Aides said he talked about Ivanka Trump's breasts, her backside, and what it might be like to have sex with her, remarks that once led John Kelly to remind the president that Ivanka was his daughter," Taylor writes.

"Afterward, Kelly retold that story to me in visible disgust. Trump, he said, was 'a very, very evil man.'"

Trump's spokesperson has been contacted for comment. Kelly, who was White House chief of staff from 2017 to 2019, has been contacted for comment.

Taylor says he believes Trump remains unchanged as he leads the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, and fears a second Trump term could be far worse.

"He's a pervert, he's difficult to deal with," the source told Newsweek. "This is still the same man and, incredibly, we're considering electing him to the presidency again."