Ryan Seacrest steps into legendary Pat Sajak's shoes as "Wheel of Fortune" host

Pat Sajak recently announced his retirement and there's been speculation on who would take the spot as Wheel of Fortune host. It has been announced that Ryan Seacrest will be Sajak's successor.

USA Today:

Seacrest expressed his excitement in a lengthy statement shared to Instagram. He said he is humbled to step into the shoes of "legendary" longtime host Pat Sajak, who is retiring next summer.

"I can say, along with the rest of America, that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them," Seacrest wrote. "Pat, I love the way you've always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition."

He added that one of his first jobs was hosting a game show called "Click" for Merv Griffin, who also created "Wheel" and "Jeopardy!," and called the appointment "a full circle moment."

"I can't wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White," he said.