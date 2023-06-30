In a panic over "data pillagers," Musk makes things even worse for his remaining advertisers

Twitter owner and potential cage match participant Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk has spoken on Twitter's latest move in his five-dimensional chess game with profitability and debt service: he shut off a large portion of his advertise-able to readership because he feels someone is stealing from him.

Every day the demographic of "people still logging in to Twitter" probably skews increasingly Neo-Nazi. Musk has been chasing out "the libs" by enforcing his version of free speech. Many advertisers understood this would happen before he bought the company, and took off. The few who remain likely want to reach the people searching Twitter but not participating. They may fit their demographic better than folks willing to give Musk control of the data he desires.

One thing we can be sure about is that declining numbers of "unique users" and "pageviews" will result in less revenue. As Twitter loses steam, and perhaps finds its new 4chan-ish equilibrium, Musk will continue to cut his way to "profitability," and he'll continue to see the same success

