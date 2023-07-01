Pedro Pascal inspired the design of a character in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

According to Comic Book Resources, actor Pedro Pascal was the visual base for one of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's characters.

Hollywood provides us with an actor that becomes America's dad every generation. In modernity, Pedro Pascal has risen to become the country's most beloved paternal figure in film and television.

Pascal first became the daddest man on the planet with this role as the bounty-hunting badass Din Djarin in The Mandalorian. With his adorable charge, Baby Yoda, in tow, Pascal's Djarin cemented himself as the modern-day Lone Wolf- of Lone Wolf and Cub fame- for a fresh-faced generation of Star Wars fans. However, once he snagged the lead role of Joel in HBO's The Last of Us, Pascal ventured into mythical, fictional father territory.

Even though he's usually seen guiding and shepherding the youth in his acting appearances, Pascal, or a character that resembles him, actually does the opposite in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

While the character's unmasked face was never shown, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Versecharacter/costume designer Kris Anka revealed that he used Pedro Pascal as a model for Web-Slinger. On his Twitter account, Anka was asked what Web-Slinger looked like under his mask, to which Anka replied, "This is honestly kind of a good time to mention that a lot of my time was spent doing drawing overs, or that designs are just based on tweaking previous models. But regarding Web-Slinger, I added a little Pedro Pascal to a Peter [Parker] model." He also included drawovers in his Twitter, the first of which showed Web-Slinger without his mask. This isn't the only interesting fact surrounding a character from Across the Spider-Verse, as prior to the announcement that Andy Samberg would voice Scarlet Spider in it.