A mama bear gives a half-assed attempt to hoist her baby bear over a fence in the city of Monrovia, California. As if thinking of a million things she'd rather be doing, the bear looks like she's had it as she deals with her uncooperative fuzzy toddler — who does nothing to help her out. The video below, posted by TikToker Lissette, is something even mothers of the human variety can relate to.

Front page thumbnail image: WildMedia / shutterstock.com