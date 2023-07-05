Trump's fear evident in all-caps rant

The biggest loser, Donald J. Trump, seems to be feeling the heat. Trump took to his social media network over the weekend to rant, in all-caps, about how the end times are coming. Generally, things are less bleak and in better shape than during his reign, but for Trump, the sky is falling.

Trump's massive and growing list of legal problems, criminal and civil, do not disappear when he cries, but it does usually result in fundraising. I do not understand why his adherents love to send the purported billionaire money. Baffling!

Raw Story:

In the all-caps post, the former president railed against special counsel Jack Smith, who indicted him earlier this year for illegally retaining national defense information and who could indict him again in the near future for his efforts to illegally remain in power after losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden. "MASSIVE PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT IS CURRENTLY TAKING PLACE IN AMERICA," he wrote. "THE WEAPONIZATION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT CANNOT BE ALLOWED TO HAPPEN. CRIME & INFLATION ARE RAMPANT, OUR BORDERS ARE OPEN, OUR ELECTIONS ARE RIGGED, OUR ECONOMY IS IN SHAMBLES, OUR ENERGY INDEPENDENCE IS GONE, OUR 'LEADER' IS MERCILESSLY MOCKED, & OUR COUNTRY IS BEING DESTROYED BOTH INSIDE & OUT. DO THE PEOPLE OF THIS ONCE GREAT NATION EVEN HAVE A CHOICE BUT TO PROTEST THE POTENTIAL DOOM OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA??? 2024!!!" Despite Trump's claims, the most recent data show that both inflation and crime are coming down, and the United States remains the world's largest producer of petroleum.

His first line tells all: prosecutors. Keep yelling.