A genuine cult has formed around Donald Trump. Look at this MAGA man's answer to a reporter who asked him, "Is there anything that could happen to him indictment-wise that would say, 'Alright, maybe this disqualifies him for president?'"

"Not for me," says the man in a red cap and trademark mirrorshades, shaking his head. "I'm with him to the finish."

"Alright, thank you so much," says the reporter, before the brainwashed cultist interrupts him to add an additional comment to demonstrate his intense loyalty and unwavering support for his god-emperor.

"He could stand on the front steps of the White House and commit murder and I'm with him," he remarks, a slight grin forming and a chuckle escaping his lips, as if a remnant of his past self recognizes his transformation into a zealous devotee.