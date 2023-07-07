8-bit style text game simulates trying to get a PhD

I love text games, especially ones carefully designed to look like they're running on an 8- or 16-bit computer. I will admit, though, that Mianzhi Wang's PhD Simulator is immediately challenging in every way. What if getting a PhD… isn't much fun?
Simply make your choice at the beginning of each month. All outcomes are determined by the random number generator. Do not take them seriously. Sometimes the RNG can be brutal.
If the grind of working, reading, publishing and slacking off sounds grimly familiar, know that Dr. Wang's PhD was in electrical engineering.
I obtained my Ph.D. from Washington University in St. Louis in 2018 and joined Google by the end of 2018. My research advisor is Dr. Arye Nehorai in the Center for Sensor Signal and Information Processing (CSSIP). My research involves statistical signal processing, optimization, and machine learning. You can view my publications here. I enjoy the process of discovery, creation, and puzzle solving 💡.
I am also a classical guitar player 🎸. If you are curious, you can find my unprofessional recordings here.
I made a completely RNG-based PhD simulator game
to celebrate my graduation.