8-bit style text game simulates trying to get a PhD

I love text games, especially ones carefully designed to look like they're running on an 8- or 16-bit computer. I will admit, though, that Mianzhi Wang's PhD Simulator is immediately challenging in every way. What if getting a PhD… isn't much fun?

Simply make your choice at the beginning of each month. All outcomes are determined by the random number generator. Do not take them seriously. Sometimes the RNG can be brutal.

If the grind of working, reading, publishing and slacking off sounds grimly familiar, know that Dr. Wang's PhD was in electrical engineering.