Coen Brothers reuniting on mystery film project after five years working apart

Big cinema news! After a five-year hiatus, Joel and Ethan Coen, better known as the Coen Brothers, are reuniting for a new film project. The brothers have been working on individual projects, but now they're ready to make another movie together. According to Slashfilm, Ethan let the cat out of the bag during a recent interview with Empire magazine.

Ethan was even less forthcoming as to the content of his next film with Joel. There's been speculation online that it'll be another neo-noir, but the Coens are masters of misdirection. It's best to sit back and wait for official confirmation before getting worked up over which genre sandbox they're set to play in next. Maybe the time is at long last right for their adaptation of James Dickey's "To the White Sea," one of the greatest unmade screenplays gathering dust in Hollywood. Or perhaps they'll shatter our hearts and mimic the cool kids by signing on for a CG-laden remake of a Disney classic. Yeah, that's never happening.

