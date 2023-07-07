If you're a warehouse manager stealing millions, you probably shouldn't buy a Lambo, Tesla, Porsche, and mansion near work

For two years, Kayricka Wortham, 32, worked as an Amazon warehouse manager in Smyrna, Georgia. During that time and after, she apparently ran a scam enabling her to steal more than $9 million from the company. She's just been sentenced to 16 years in prison and must pay restitution to Amazon. Authorities also seized the mansion and numerous luxury vehicles she had bought with the stolen dough.

From the Seattle Times/New York Times:

Starting in January 2022, prosecutors said, Wortham told unknowing subordinates to input false vendor information into the Amazon system. Wortham would then approve the fake vendors and, along with others involved in the plot, file fake invoices to Amazon, according to charging documents. Then Wortham would approve the phony invoices, transferring money to bank accounts that she and her co-conspirators controlled, prosecutors said.

Wortham was helped in the scheme by Brittany Hudson, 37, of Atlanta, who owned a business contracted by Amazon to deliver packages and who was in a relationship with Wortham, prosecutors said. They contend that Hudson helped Wortham submit fake invoices to Amazon that were worth millions of dollars.

Together, Wortham and Hudson used the stolen money to buy a five-bedroom home in Smyrna, just miles from the Amazon warehouse, for nearly $1 million, along with a Lamborghini, a Tesla, a Porsche Panamera, a Kawasaki motorcycle and a Dodge Durango SUV, according to prosecutors. They also bought expensive jewelry with the stolen money, charging documents show.