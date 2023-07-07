Tucker Carlson's Twitter show hits rock bottom with abysmal viewership

Tucker Carlson, the 21st century's answer to Father Coughlin, thought Fox News was successful because of him. Turns out it was the other way around. The views for "Tucker on Twitter" posts have experienced a sharp decline, with the highest number of views at 137.1 million for the announcement post, followed by a decrease in subsequent episodes, reaching a low of 8.6 million views for the most recent episode tweet.

Note that these figures reflect tweet views rather than video views, which are significantly lower.

Look at this chart prepared by Matthew Gertz, a senior fellow at Media Matters for America, that reveals the precipitous decline in views of Carlson's Twitter video program.

Views for "Tucker Carlson on Twitter" posts (assume the number of people who actually viewed the videos is much much lower).



Announcement: 137.1M

Ep. 1: 120M

Ep. 2: 60.6M

Ep. 3 (Trump indicted): 104.1M

Ep. 4: 32.4M

Ep. 5: 17.3M

Ep. 6: 32M

Ep. 7: 15.4M

Ep. 8: 8.6M



😬😬😬 pic.twitter.com/qd9Ox2WiFx — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) July 7, 2023

How much lower can the views go before Carlson realizes he's now as relevant as Bill O'Reilly, and goes begging to NewsMax for a job?