Carls Jr. commercial from 1997 stars a bloodthirsty plant

This Carl's Jr. commercial from 1997 stars a blood-thirsty plant. It's similar to a venus fly trap, but much bigger and meaner.

The commercial shows a botanist enjoying a juicy burger and going about his plant-related duties inside of a greenhouse. When he turns away, the ferocious plant lunges forward and gobbles down the man's lunch. Perplexed, the man looks around, wondering what happened to his tasty meal.

Any commercial that features a blood-thirsty mutant plant like this one gets a thumbs up from me. I'm now in the mood for a burger, but I'm going to be watching my back! Sorry blood-thirsty plants, but you're not going to be able to pull a fast one on me today.