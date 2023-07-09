Car-free activists disabling self-driving cars with traffic cones in San Francisco

A car-free activist group in San Francisco has found a unique way to protest against the impact of self-driving cars: placing traffic cones on the hoods of autonomous "robo-taxis," disabling them temporarily. The group, Safe Street Rebel, started the trend in response to issues like traffic congestion, accidents, and lack of accountability for violations caused by these autonomous vehicles.

Jalopnik:

Although Waymo has denounced these actions as vandalism and misunderstandings about autonomous vehicle operations, it's clear that the debate is far from over. As this tug-of-war continues, all eyes are now on the upcoming California Public Utilities Commission meeting on July 13, a more official platform for voicing such concerns.