DOJ hangs Trump out to dry

The Department of Justice has come to its senses. The DOJ has decided it does not have "evidence to conclude" defaming a woman that one has previously sexually assaulted is just the President of the United States doing their job. This decision leaves the Orange Menace to face trial in E. Jean Carroll's original defamation case.

Trump's mountain of legal problems is ever-deepening. While the country is waiting to see what shenanigans Federal Judge Aileen Cannon gets up to in the document espionage case, a Georgian grand jury is being empaneled to review Trump's attempt to steal the election.

NPR: