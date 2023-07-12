Tesla board reportedly investigates Musk's financial chicanery

So, what will Tesla's impotent board do, assuming they uncover evidence that Musk "mistakenly" used company funds for a personal project? These types of things don't "happen all the time," but they certainly happen. Usually, the CEO gets a slap on the wrist and reimburses the company for "mistakenly" blurring the lines between personal finances and their fiduciary responsibility to the business and its shareholders.

It seems Musk isn't just building personal projects near SpaceX and the Boring Company, but he may also have directed Tesla to make him a big glass house. The only surprising thing here is that the normally silent and well-controlled Tesla board may have looked into something.

Engadget: