The splayd outdoes the spork as the most dynamic utensil

You've likely heard of a spork before, the funny-looking spoon/fork combo beloved of campers, but have you heard of the splayd? A splayd is a knife, fork, and spoon combined in a single astonishing utensil, invented by a man from Australia named William McArthur in the 1940s.

The splayd "has two hard, flat edges on either side, suitable for cutting through soft food. They often have a geometric rather than rounded bowl, with two longitudinal folds in the metal." Voilà! Dinner is served.

Although the splayd was once a popular wedding gift in Australia, the multi-use utensil has gone out of fashion. Have you ever eaten with a splayd before?